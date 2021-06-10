MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "His Grace in the Midst of Tragedy": a profound memoir that remarkably chronicles a tragic journey of the author in his seven decades of life. The story delves into the mind of Edward LaPointe who was under drugs and alcohol abuse which turned his life into a living hell. This is a compelling story of him getting lost in track and how God's voice awakens him from the darkness he was stuck in. "His Grace in the Midst of Tragedy" is the creation of published author Edward LaPointe, a Vietnam war Marine veteran and a born-again Christian who currently lives alone with his cat.
LaPointe shares, "At this very moment you are not only holding a book; you are holding the testimony of my life and my struggle with schizophrenia.
"If you should decide to read it you will take a journey through a horrific tragedy through the eyes and mind of a paranoid psychotic man, years of hospitalization; psychotropic medications with side effects that sometimes seemed worse than the schizophrenia, reconstructive surgeries and a trial that held my freedom in the balance.
:You'll read of the years of continued drug and alcohol abuse, the self defeating sabotaging of good things in my life, even when I was not aware of how I was destroying any hope of recovery. To be perfectly honest; I did not know if I wanted recovery. All I could feel was guilt and shame.
"Then it happened; a supernatural experience with the Lord of all the earth. That night I received my salvation. Now I had hope! My life has not been the same since that night. Yes, there was still ups and downs and four more years of hospitalization, but this time it was different; I had a whole new outlook.
"Today I am a totally free man and it is all because of Jesus.
"If you decide to read this book I hope you will not be disappointed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward LaPointe's new book is a life-changing journal that motivates its readers to recognize the presence of God in the middle of life's challenges. Furthermore, the author also takes this opportunity to share his truth in hopes to make amends with his estranged children.
