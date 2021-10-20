MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver": a nostalgic look back on a life lived in dedication to children. "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver" is the creation of published author Edward W. Slater, who was raised in a large family of seven sisters and three brothers and grew up in a loving home with a devoted mother and father.
Slater shares, "Coming from my personal experience, driving the school buses brought me some of the most joyful and satisfying moments in my life. They are all good students. Some were in desperate need of a caring father figure or authority figure to help guide them along their way. We have all needed that caring guidance and advice given by someone in authority to help resolve problems or difficulties. Proverbs 3:5–6 says, 'Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward W. Slater's new book is a charming collection of personal stories.
Slater shares from a wealth of fond memories pulled from a dedicated career ensuring children could get to and from school safely.
