MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver": a nostalgic look back on a life lived in dedication to children. "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver" is the creation of published author Edward W. Slater, who was raised in a large family of seven sisters and three brothers and grew up in a loving home with a devoted mother and father.

Slater shares, "Coming from my personal experience, driving the school buses brought me some of the most joyful and satisfying moments in my life. They are all good students. Some were in desperate need of a caring father figure or authority figure to help guide them along their way. We have all needed that caring guidance and advice given by someone in authority to help resolve problems or difficulties. Proverbs 3:5–6 says, 'Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.'"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward W. Slater's new book is a charming collection of personal stories.

Slater shares from a wealth of fond memories pulled from a dedicated career ensuring children could get to and from school safely.

Consumers can purchase "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Little Ada and the School Bus Driver," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.