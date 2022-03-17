MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "This Is What Ed Says...": an inspiring and eclectic opportunity for spiritual inspiration. "This Is What Ed Says..." is the creation of published author Edwin Ellis, a loving grandfather, who at eighty-six years old, finds great joy in helping to raise four of nine cherished grandchildren. Ellis taught in the education field for forty-four years and was also a carpenter and shipwright.
Ellis shares, "This Is What Ed Says…is a result of a course I took while I was a student in a master's class. The instructor wanted his students to do more than superficially think about problems or situations; he called it musing or deep thinking. Musing turned out to be an enjoyable task because it opened up my eyes to implications or actions that affected others as well as myself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edwin Ellis's new book will encourage and delight readers of any background.
Ellis shares in hopes of motivating readers to evaluate their choices and consider the long-term consequences of ignoring God's hopes for all.
Consumers can purchase "This Is What Ed Says..." at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "This Is What Ed Says...," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing