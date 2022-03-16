MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Salmos Modernos": an enjoyable collection of faith-based writings. "Salmos Modernos" is the creation of published author Efraín Ríos Morales, a native of Puerto Rico born in 1955 who moved to Florida to study the art of oratory and theology at Florida Bible College.
Morales shares, "Psalms of God for the Modern Age
"Isaiah 42, 9: 'Behold, the former things have come to pass, and I announce new things; before they come to light, I will make them known to you'.
"The Holy Spirit has inspired me to write this book of Modern Psalms, with daily experience, biblical wisdom, and with the inspiration of God.
"Biblical poetry is not only a gift from our ancient patriarchs, but rather it comes to us today through biblical reading and its healthy application, with the direction and motivation of the Holy Spirit.
"Blessed are those who read this book 'Modern Psalms'.
"God's Modern Legacy to Humanity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Efraín Ríos Morales's new book will inspire readers in their faith and encourage a pursuit of a deeper connection with scripture.
Morales invites readers to consider the carefully detailed spiritual writings within this faith-based work.
Consumers can purchase "Salmos Modernos" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Salmos Modernos," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing