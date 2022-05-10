"The Genesis of Us All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Hart is an articulate presentation of all fifty chapters of Genesis for the encouragement of students of the Bible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Genesis of Us All": a helpful resource for spiritual education. "The Genesis of Us All" is the creation of published author Elaine Hart, a native of Louisiana who carries a BS degree from Louisiana State University and a JD degree from Loyola University, New Orleans. She is a loving mother of two and retired attorney.

Hart shares, "The Genesis was our beginning, not the beginning of God. We are created in His image so we can fellowship with Him."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Hart's new book is an enlightening discussion of God's word regarding the beginning.

Hart shares an eloquent discussion in hopes of bringing readers a deeper understanding of God's word and their place within creation.

Consumers can purchase "The Genesis of Us All" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Genesis of Us All," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

