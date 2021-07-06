MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Living in the Revelation of Jesus Christ": a detailed examination of biblical points. "Living in the Revelation of Jesus Christ" is the creation of published author Elaine W. Hart, a retired attorney and loving mother who enjoys teaching the Bible.
Hart shares, "In the past seventy-five years, she has seen two major prophecies fulfilled.
"1. The modern nation of Israel was created by treaty signed May 14, 1948, fulfilling Isaiah's prophecy made about 2,600 years ago.
"Who has ever heard of such a strange thing? In one day the Nation Israel shall be born. In a moment as the pains begin the baby is born. (Isaiah 66:8)
"2. The European Union, or Daniel's New Roman Empire (Daniel 7:24–25) was born by treaty on November 1, 1993.
"You saw the feet and toes were partly iron and partly clay. This kingdom will be strong but brittle. The people will not remain united. (Daniel 2:42–43)
"We truly are living in the revelation of Jesus Christ."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine W. Hart's new book is an intriguing consideration of prophesies foretold in the Bible.
Hart presents key points studied in the Bible and relates them to current or recent events that appear to fulfill the prophetic statements found therein. She writes in hopes of encouraging others to strengthen their faith.
