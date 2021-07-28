MEADVILLE, Pa., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Midnight Burritos": a sweet tale for children. "Midnight Burritos" is the creation of published author Elayne Barrios, a loving mother who has had a passion for storytelling since childhood.
Barrios shares, "Mmmm, the yummy aroma of fresh flour rising on the griddle of the stove comes floating by my nose like a cloud and gently kisses my nose. Well, at least it felt that way when I was a little child. There was nothing better than fresh homemade flour tortillas to make Papa burritos for breakfast and lunch that day but only his breakfast was at midnight. Sleepyhead and wide eyed at the same time, I would tiptoe over my baby sister, trying not to wake her, and ask Mama for a yummy warm burrito. Mama laughs and gives me my burrito, and I so happily eat with the glow of the moon on top as dawn sets in."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elayne Barrios's new book is an enjoyable narrative of familial bonds.
The author presents a loving tale of a little girl who observes her devoted mother and father's love for their young family.
View a synopsis of "Midnight Burritos" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Midnight Burritos" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Midnight Burritos," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
