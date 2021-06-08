MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Prayer, a Way of Life": an encouraging narrative for a prayerful life. "Prayer, a Way of Life" is the creation of published author, Elder Larry Young, a native of Mississippi and devoted Christian who found God later in life.
Young shares, "Prayer should definitely be a way of life for the child of God, for prayer is a way of communicating daily with God. It is a way of developing and maintaining a close relationship with the Lord. Prayer can be a beneficial and effective means of gaining God's attention and immediate response to our problems. This book was written to encourage all believers to exercise the power of prayer by seeking God on a regular basis. I've learned and experienced over the last few years that prayer really changes things and circumstances. Please consider daily prayer to God. It works! Have you prayed today?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Larry Young's new book is a faith-based argument for the positivity of prayer.
Young appeals to readers that may be seeking some direction in their lives by preaching the positive value behind investing in daily prayer.
View a synopsis of "Prayer, a Way of Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Prayer, a Way of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Prayer, a Way of Life", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
