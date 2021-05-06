MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Handbook for Busy Parents: Cause Children Don't Come with Instructions": a thoughtful examination of the difficulties faced by parents and children alike. "A Handbook for Busy Parents: Cause Children Don't Come with Instructions" is the creation of published author, Elder Thomas "Uncle Thomas" Colbert, III, a devoted youth advocate and founder of World Youth Ministries.
Full of love and instruction, A Handbook for Busy Parents has the wisdom and heart of the author. Pastor Thomas Colbert, founder and president of World Youth Ministries, Inc., is the epitome of what so many parents need today. This is a manageable little handbook chock-full of answers to many unasked questions from frustrated parents today. This handbook gives me hope that there is a bright future for this generation. I applaud Pastor Colbert for his many years of devotion to thousands of young people who need just what he gives out. Love. (Dr. Sandra W. Holt, retired Director Univ. Honors Program, Tennessee State University)
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elder Thomas "Uncle Thomas" Colbert, III's new book offers readers an understanding position regarding parenting.
Parenting is never easy, but with the suggestions laid out within this volume, readers may find themselves inspired to reconsider how they approach the tasks involved with raising happy, healthy children.
