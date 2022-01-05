MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Letters from Moscow: A Soul's Journey of Love": a moving story of rediscovering faith and finding oneself. "Letters from Moscow: A Soul's Journey of Love" is the creation of published author Elena Veronica Hall, a loving wife who was born in San Jose, California. Hall graduated cum laude from the Russian Language and Cultural Studies Program at Mount Holyoke College, South Hadley, Massachusetts. She holds certificates in study of the Russian language and cultural studies from the Russian Language Institute at Bryn Mawr College, Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; the Russian State Pedagogical University in St. Petersburg, Russia; and the Moscow International University in Moscow, Russia, furnished by the American Council of Teachers of Russian (ACTR).
Hall shares, "Letters from Moscow: A Soul's Journey of Love is a gripping, heartrending tale about the bounds of human love, empathy, and compassion.
"A young woman loses her faith in God and humanity after suffering the tragic deaths of three close people in her life. Embittered by grief and the circumstances of her struggling lot as a server and caregiver for her ailing mother, she aims to change her future through a Faustian bargain with a much older man. Ignoring the moral implications of such a perilous path to success and comfort, she takes her studies abroad to St. Petersburg, Russia, where she attends a university to gain her PhD.
"When almost in grasp of her goal, Exillien's soul is tested as tragedy strikes her life again after witnessing the scene of a brutal murder involving her host family. Hoping to escape the trauma of that incident, and refusing to help, she flees to Moscow to resume her studies at another university. Upon landing in her new environment, she is suddenly plagued by a mysterious illness. Stopped in her tracks by fate, she begins to recount the story of her life through soul-baring letters to a man with whom she has fallen hopelessly in love. Through deep introspection, she reveals the tragic events that closed her heart against the Lord and her fellow man, along with her innermost secrets.
"Grappling with vertigo and her newfound fragility by herself in the busy city of Moscow, she finds empathy in her encounters with the Russian people with whom she develops an enduring kinship. Her spiritual awakening and redemption come when she finds the courage to face her fears and transcends her impossible love. Cleansed by Christ's compassion and a new vision, the beauty of her soul is revealed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elena Veronica Hall's new book is a unique and engaging Christian fiction with heart.
Hall shares a tale of unexpected life lessons discovered in a faraway land and constructs an emotional narrative brimming with faith, love, and salvation.
Consumers can purchase "Letters from Moscow: A Soul's Journey of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Letters from Moscow: A Soul's Journey of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing