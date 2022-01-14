MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Are You Speaking?: Life or Death?": a potent examination of Proverbs meant to encourage. "What Are You Speaking?: Life or Death?" is the creation of published author Elene Evelyn, a loving wife and mother who is a native of Barbados and the eighth of nine siblings that learned a love of God from a devoted mother.
Evelyn shares, "In Matthew 12:33–37, Jesus points out that the mouth speaks what the heart is full of and that your words have the ability to acquit or condemn you. Mark 11:23 states that whoever says to the mountain, 'Be removed and be cast into the sea,' and does not doubt in his heart but believe that the things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says. Positive confession is about understanding what God says about you in his word and speaking those words over your life and into your circumstances. It is about reconditioning your mind and thoughts to think and speak positively. So often we find ourselves uttering the words "I can't" even before we try. We also refer to or speak about various illnesses by putting the possessive pronoun my before the illness. When we insert that pronoun before the sickness, we are claiming that specific illness or disease as our own, forgetting that sickness and disease are curses and not blessings. Proverbs 18:21 reinforces the fact that the tongue has the ability to speak words that kill or words that give life, and because of this, we have to ensure that we speak words of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elene Evelyn's new book will challenge and encourage believers.
Evelyn shares in hopes of encouraging others to consider God's message and to reflect on how they use the powerful message within.
