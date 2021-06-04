PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, today announced that eleven attorneys have been selected as 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
Three RCCB attorneys have been selected to the 2021 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers list. No more than five percent of the lawyers in each state are selected. Eight additional attorneys were selected for the Rising Stars List, which is comprised of only 2.5 percent of lawyers eligible for selection.
Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. and Executive Partner Neil A. Cooper, both from the firm's Corporate & Business Group, as well as Litigation Partner Barry L. Cohen, were all returning Super Lawyers.
The eight RCCB attorneys selected to the Rising Stars list span four practice groups; Litigation, Private Client Services, Corporate & Business and Real Estate. Partners Sean S. Litz and Alex Nassar are attorneys in RCCB's Litigation Group, while Matthew Faranda-Diedrich is a Partner in both the Litigation and Business & Corporate Groups. Associate Taylor Smith Leslie is an attorney in the Private Client Services Group and Dustin Covello is a Partner in the Tax Group. Associate Laura E. Reinhold and Partner Matt Brinker are in the Business & Corporate Group, and Jennifer Ilana Tintenfass is a Counsel in the Real Estate Group.
This is the tenth consecutive Rising Stars appearance for Faranda-Diedrich, also Co-Chair of the Banking & Financial Services Group, sixth for Tintenfass and Nassar, also a Partner in the Employment and Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy Groups, fifth for Covello and Litz, and fourth for Brinker, Reinhold and Smith.
Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys. For more information, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/.
About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC
RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and business people. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld is available at http://www.rccblaw.com.
