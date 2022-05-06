"Let Me Tell You a Story" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elfie F. Salisbury is an enjoyable collection of stories from the author's life that examine the peaks and valleys alongside helpful challenges for those who seek to rejuvenate a sense of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let Me Tell You a Story": an inspiring opportunity for reflection. "Let Me Tell You a Story" is the creation of published author Elfie F. Salisbury, the youngest of seventeen children who grew up in Northeast Ohio. Salisbury carries a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in education administration and has served in education for over thirty-five years.
Salisbury shares, "Rarely does a book quite like this one come along. Each story is unique. The stories are true insights into an epic journey of life growing up in a small rural town in Northeast Ohio. In addition, the stories include struggles of a little girl growing up in a Pentecostal church from the 1960s to the present years. Also included are stories about a career in teaching that has spanned thirty-five years, two states, and all grade levels and subjects.
"The variety of stories may include glimpses into a large close-knit family of nineteen people. With a family that large, much was happening all of the time. You will read about struggles, triumphs, laughter, and challenges, and read encouraging words to inspire you to be a better person.
"Each page will walk through a moment in time. That moment may be happy, sad, or thought-provoking but will always leave you to ponder about your own situation. In the midst of it all, you will find a unique focus on God. As you read the stories and understand the background of the author, you will see why the struggles were real. You will understand that if someone can honestly say they have been in your shoes, these stories represent just that."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elfie F. Salisbury's new book will tug at the heartstrings, evoke laughter, and challenge the spirit as readers consider the messages found within this unique devotional.
Salisbury shares in hopes of helping others to seek opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.
