PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia IP law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Elisha Genella has joined the firm's professional staff team as controller.
Genella serves as the firm's controller and has more than 20 years of experience providing accounting and billing support at professional services firms. Her background includes managing the various facets of accounts payable, accounts receivable, billing, payroll, general ledger accounting, and reporting. Throughout her career, she has provided leadership support by supervising and training staff, establishing policies and procedures within the accounting department, and maintaining internal controls.
She graduated from Western Governors University with a BS in Accounting and from Northern Virginia Community College with an AAS in Business Management and Finance.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
