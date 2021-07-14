PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fast-growing 3PL company ELITE Transit Solutions (ELITE) has continued their aggressive expansion with the opening of a new office at 200 W Tremont Ave #200, Charlotte, NC, 28203. Thanks to a diverse customer base, ELITE has been able to revolutionize the freight management logistics industry with a results-driven team mentality.
Located in the Design District of Charlotte's historic South End, ELITE's new office is in the high-density commercial and residential neighborhood connected to Uptown via the city's Light Rail. ELITE is transforming the 5,000-square foot space to foster a community for all employees to embrace the "work hard, play hard" ethos. The office features advanced technology throughout the open workspace, as well as a relaxing leisure area with a full kitchen, TVs, and a ping pong table. ELITE prides itself on having a collaborative culture in an enjoyable environment, where culture is truly everything.
Launched in 2013 in Miami, but later moved to Pittsburgh, ELITE has been enjoying triple-digit growth in recent years. ELITE currently employs 131 and expects to bring more than 200 new employees onboard nationally by 2022.
"ELITE has experienced incredible growth, and one of the most important things we can do is listen to our employees," said Michael Johnson, CEO of ELITE Transit Solutions. "We listen to employee needs and ensure that as the company grows, their hopes for a long, fulfilling career at ELITE continue to be met. I, personally, will continue to do everything possible to provide our amazing staff a "Great Place to Work" for many years to come."
ELITE's hard-working team has taken exceptional care to address the company's top priorities: clients and carriers. ELITE attributes much of its growth to strong customer relationships within the hospitality, food and beverage, consumer retail, and grocery industries.
The company focuses on customer service and technology to provide the transportation and logistics for clients who need to move a wide variety of raw materials and manufactured products. ELITE is grateful for their clients, who have allowed ELITE to form and continue to grow.
"I appreciate the customers who have continuously empowered our explosive growth and ambitious goals for diversification in all ways," said Johnson.
Geographic expansion and new hires
ELITE currently has offices in Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Chicago, and Phoenix.
ELITE's Chicago presence will be a larger main office staffed by mid-level managers, sales, and on-site administrators, including Human Resources. The Charlotte location will serve as a sales satellite office, where two members of the company's senior management team are also currently based.
By location, ELITE expects to hire over 100 new staff members in Chicago, and Arizona, and 50 in Charlotte by 2022. Interested candidates may visit https://elitetransit.com/careers/ to access job postings, which continue to be updated.
About Elite Transit Solutions (ELITE)
Founded in Pittsburgh, PA, in 2013, ELITE Transit Solutions (ELITE) is a recognized third-party logistics (3PL) leader in revolutionizing the freight management logistics industry. ELITE delivers innovative technology solutions that minimize waste while elevating service and value for customers in food and beverage, OEM, industrial, and chemical companies. The company has been honored on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years as one of America's fastest-growing companies and has received numerous additional industry awards such as Food Logistics' Rock Stars and Top Green Providers, Best In Biz, and the Pittsburgh Business Times' Fastest Growing Companies, and Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers. Visit elitetransit.com, e-mail info@elitetransit.com, or call (878) 999-2880.
Media Contact
Jennifer Faines, Elite Transit Solutions, LLC, 4125592860, jennifer.faines@gmail.com
SOURCE Elite Transit Solutions, LLC