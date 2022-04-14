"My MEMES I Learned about Christ and a Man!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Eliza Peppers is an encouraging discussion of factors and personality features that can make or break a relationship.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My MEMES I Learned about Christ and a Man!": a reflective discussion of life, love, and faith. "My MEMES I Learned about Christ and a Man!" is the creation of published author Eliza Peppers, a loving mother of three and grandmother to two beloved grandchildren who serves as a registered nurse with twenty-five years of experience in the medical field.
Peppers shares, "This book is about the MEMES the author learned about Christ/God to build a relationship with him. She learned the fundamentals of a man God made in his own image. She believes once a person knows the basics of anything, then the process is made easier to deal with—the relationships she learned from and what she did wrong in the relationships, how she came to know Christ, and how she learned a man through Christ. She thinks a lot of women struggle with relationships because they do not know the basics of a MAN!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eliza Peppers's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of positive and negative relationships and what one can do to nurture strong connections with godly partners.
Peppers shares in hopes of bringing awareness to young men and women on how to choose quality partners to build their lives with.
