MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Miss the Call": a moving tale of devotion and discovery. "Don't Miss the Call" is the creation of published author Elizabeth A. Payne, a devoted wife and mother of two daughters who is currently enrolled at Oral Roberts University in the Bachelor of Arts in Ministry and Leadership program.
Payne shares, "Don't Miss the Call is an inspirational story to all who will open their hearts to new beginnings. Don't Miss the Call title came to Elizabeth while in a dream an angel visited her and told her to not 'miss the call.' After seeking the Lord about what this meant, she came to realize that God didn't want her to miss her call in this life and she doesn't want you to either. Elizabeth gives personal stories of the trauma she went through during her childhood and early adult years. This is truly a remarkable testimony of God's redemptive power! Don't Miss the Call was birthed from a passion inside Elizabeth to let others know they have been created for a purpose! You have been born for a special unique purpose and destiny, and God the creator of the universe has breathed his life-giving anointing on your life. What will you do? Have you discovered your purpose in this life? What are you passionate about? What gets you excited when you start dreaming about your life? Don't Miss the Call is for those who have experienced trauma in their life, you, too, can live a beautiful, purpose-filled life. Let God be Lord over your life and watch him work all things out for your good. No matter what you've experienced in life, give that to God and let him use you for his glory. Whatever the devil meant for your harm, God can turn that around and use it for your testimony just like he did for Elizabeth. Let this book inspire you to seek an intimate relationship with God the Father so you too can fulfill your purpose!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth A. Payne's new book is an encouraging tale of one woman's unexpected spiritual call following years of trauma.
Payne writes to prove to others that they have a purpose if only they are receptive to learning what it is.
View a synopsis of "Don't Miss the Call" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Don't Miss the Call" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Miss the Call," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
