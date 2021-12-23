MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Word on Healing": a potent opportunity for spiritual growth. "God's Word on Healing" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Grace, a loving mother of five who dedicated over forty years to serving as an educator.
Elizabeth Grace shares, "It is amazing that the Lord God Almighty actually speaks to us, telling us things that are pertinent to our lives. For example, He talks to us about healing. Throughout the scriptures, from Genesis through Revelation, He talks about the healing of our physical bodies. The health of our bodies is very important to Him, and He takes time to patiently show us how we could be healed which comes primarily through His Word. We come to realize that God's healing power is not a concept shrouded in the past but is a reality available here and now. Jesus has not changed. God is still the same. What God did in biblical times He is still doing today. All we need is faith to trust His Word.
"There is provision in God's Word for every situation that might face us and there is no need for hopelessness anymore. The contents of this book reveal God's plan and His answers about the healing of our bodies. Anyone can find within it a solution to troublesome, seemingly hopeless situations. All it takes is faith in God's promises, power and faithfulness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Grace's new book offers readers an engaging resource for scripture related to healing.
With encouraging reflections and relevant scripture, Elizabeth Grace encourages readers to trust in God.
