MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Parenting Teens Today: It's a Different World": a potent examination of intentional parenting tactics. "Parenting Teens Today: It's a Different World" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Kanénas, a loving wife and mother who has faced trauma and oppression in the past. Born to a single mother in California in 1974, Kanénas overcame poverty to pursue a BA in classics and serve fourteen years in the military.
Kanénas shares, "There is a common saying, 'It takes a village to raise a child.' Many times, churches or governments will create programs or classes to mimic this concept. However, there is nothing that can compare to what Jesus did with his disciples. He lived life with them daily.
"As Titus 2:4 reminds us, we are to teach and learn from each other how to love our children. This concept is very foreign to our modern culture, where the hustle and bustle of life keeps mothers and fathers working, in school and bussing our children to and fro, transporting them to basketball games or dance lessons. It is in this consumer-driven world that we lose the time it takes to build relationship.
"Meaningful relationships take intention. This statement is no less true when it comes to our children. This book attempts to bring to light some tricks of the parenting trade to help build better bridges of communication and build strong familial relationships.
"In this digital age where our children are losing their identities in the sound bites, we can bring them back to who they really are, which that they are fearfully and wonderfully made (Psalms 139:14), a unique functioning part of God's creation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Kanénas's new book is a powerful reminder of the ever-changing modern world and how it affects young adults.
Kanénas writes in hopes of encouraging and supporting other parents who seek to raise Christian children as the world continues to change at a rapid pace.
View a synopsis of "Parenting Teens Today: It's a Different World" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Parenting Teens Today: It's a Different World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Parenting Teens Today: It's a Different World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing