MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Story of the Christmas Star": an inspiring story of hope and finding one's place. "The Story of the Christmas Star" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Meyer Strain Gunn presented by Elizabeth Strain Neurauter.
The author shares, "The Story of the Christmas Star is a charming tale written for children, but with a timeless message for all. It is a fictionalized account based on the historical event of the birth of Jesus and the excitement this caused in the heavens and on earth. The same joy and excitement are still felt in our hearts today and during the Christmas season. It is a timeless story that speaks to all. As an allegory, the story sends hope to the marginalized in the society who want to be seen and heard. The littlest stars in our story find a way to express themselves in a very beautiful and miraculous way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Meyer Strain Gunn presented by Elizabeth Strain Neurauter's new book was discovered, by chance, in 2018 by a loving daughter in a pile of papers well after it was originally penned in 1951.
With an engaging narrative and vibrant imagery, young readers will delight in the miracle of Christ's birth.
