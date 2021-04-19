MEADVILLE, Pa., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Testify: A Call to Repentance": a compelling account that presents a journey of triumph from struggling in the grips of darkness to embracing the freedom and goodness of God. "Testify: A Call to Repentance" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Nicole, a licensed practical nurse. She started writing because she felt God was leading her to and she hopes that even if one person can relate and is encouraged or helped by what she writes, it will all be worth it.
Elizabeth Nicole shares, "At a young age, Elizabeth Nicole walked in darkness while searching for the light. In her young adulthood, she found that light had always been calling her.
"For some time, things got better for her but there were also struggles, struggles to break free from the darkness that for years she had walked in. Many people have the same struggles; they just have a different name for them. They wander through this life longing to be free but are not sure how to win the fight. Sometimes, it takes years for a stone-cold heart to become softer as the Holy Spirit remolds it and shapes it as He desires.
"This is what Elizabeth Nicole had experienced. With that experience came much pain from the decisions that she had made. This once faithful Christian who had given up everything to follow Jesus had gone back to Egypt, forgetting her God and the promises He had given.
"Over twenty years later, Elizabeth went on a fast to seek God's face and see what He had to say, and on Easter Sunday, Testify: A Call to Repentance was finished. This book is a very personal journey that takes the author from bondage to faith and back to bondage, but God did not give up on her. He brought her close to Him again."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Nicole's new book is a captivating journey where one woman, despite many setbacks, was able to free herself from the pain and the chaos that filled her life. This is a profound read about God's love for everyone.
