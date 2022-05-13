"Packing for Heaven: A Conversation about Life and Death" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Powell is an engaging look into the author's life experiences and hopes for seekers of God's grace.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Packing for Heaven: A Conversation about Life and Death": a moving discussion of life, family, and faith. "Packing for Heaven: A Conversation about Life and Death" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Powell, a loving wife and member of a support group of six ladies from their local church who have been meeting monthly for thirty-five years.
Powell shares, "I become so heavy hearted when I read the obituaries in the local newspapers that tell me about individuals, so young, dying. It makes me wonder why. To date, by the grace of God, I am eighty-eight years old.
"In John 11:25–26, Jesus says, 'I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die.' This gives me hope.
"I have chosen this salmon fishing photo to illustrate the surprise and joy and results at my first deep-sea fishing. The outcome of this fishing adventure, of course, was unknown before getting in the fishing boat and casting my line. I was advised, to avoid sea sickness, to keep my eyes on the horizon. Each participant was allowed to catch, as the limit, two fish. To my delight and surprise, I caught three big ones thus being able to give the third salmon away to a lady that had none.
"What is your horizon? What are your joys? What are your fears?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Powell's new book offers an encouraging message regarding the comfort one can draw from an active life of faith.
Powell shares in hopes of encouraging others as they approach the inevitable final chapters of life to trust in God's plan and take joy in His promise.
