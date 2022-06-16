"The Round Robin" from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Ruble is a nostalgic and engaging narrative that offers readers a first-hand account of how one woman conquered life's challenges and relished in the victories.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Round Robin": a delightful tale of growth, perseverance, and faith. "The Round Robin" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Ruble, a loving mother and grandmother who recently retired from the field of special education where she served as an educator.
Ruble shares, "Did you ever have the desire to change the course of your life? Gillian did. For eighteen years, she had respected and complied with her father's wishes, but today, as she approached the mailbox, she was hoping for a letter that would completely defy him.
"How many times had he told her she was not leaving? He didn't have the money to support that kind of foolishness when she could achieve the same goals right here in her hometown. Before opening the mailbox, Gillian said a small prayer, 'Lord, let it be yes!'
"The letter was there, it said yes, and now Gillian's life was destined to change; a change that would fulfill many of her desires and dreams and changes that would test her faith and trust in God beyond anything she could possibly imagine.
"Gillian started making her own decisions, eventually falling in love, only to have the love of her life completely destroy their lives together.
"She now faced the world as a single divorced parent where feelings of shame, guilt, and unworthiness overwhelmed her. But God led her out of these ashes and then into a new marriage, only to discover the man needed her labor more than wanting a loving wife, and the walls came tumbling down again.
"Now Gillian was a woman twice divorced, disappointed in her God, not sure who he really was or even if she wanted a relationship with him.
"What would she do with the broken pieces of her life?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Ruble's new book will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness a truly impressive story of overcoming the odds.
Ruble draws from true stories while keeping characters anonymous within the pages of this heartwarming story of family, faith, and determination.
