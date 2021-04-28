MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Choosing Faith: Deciding to Take God at His Word for Forty Days": a motivational summons back to Jesus. "Choosing Faith: Deciding to Take God at His Word for Forty Days" is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Wondergem, a devoted wife and mother.
Elizabeth writes, "Do you ever struggle with doubt? Do you sometimes think everyone around you has more faith than you do? Do you have a hard time trusting the goodness of God when you're going through difficult circumstances? Is it hard for you to admit these things to yourself, much less to God or anyone else?
Been there…
I went through a season marked by depression and doubt. Then one day, out of nothing more than desperation, I began to wonder what might happen if I could just believe, really believe, everything the Bible says. Would it have any effect on my life? Could it possibly help? So I did the only thing that seemed natural to me: I made a deal with God. I would choose to believe with my whole heart for forty days. Ultimately, I was giving God one last chance. I had no expectations; it just seemed only fair that before I gave up on him completely to give him a fair shot.
That's my challenge to you! I dare you to give God his fair shot! This book is challenging you to give God forty days of believing every single truth of the Bible with your whole heart. I dare you to commit to believing everything the Bible says about who God is and who you are as a believer in Christ. Make a decision to let go of every thought and belief that contradicts what the Bible says about God and especially about how God sees you if you are his child. Ask God to meet you there! Ask him to help you learn to live by his ultimate truth, and let it change you from the inside out. Let it set you free! You may be surprised at what he does!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wondergem's new book offers an honest point of view and real-world examples of how one's faith can be challenged, lost, and ultimately regained.
When we are young it is typically simple to accept the love offered to us. However, as we get older, doubt comes into play. This title offers a straightforward approach to regaining that innocent trust in Christ.
