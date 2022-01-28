MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Flickering Storms, Life Support, Heaven's Door and Back": a potent reminder of the strength one can draw from devoted faith. "The Flickering Storms, Life Support, Heaven's Door and Back" is the creation of published author Ella Glover, RN, a graduate of Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Virginia, with an Associate in Applied Science degree. She is married to the love of her life, a retired US Army officer. They have two sons, six grandchildren, and one special dog.
Glover shares, "This book was written to inform readers, Christians, and non-Christians alike, about how the Lord will go before you in times of grave illness, turmoil, and diseases. He'll always see you through the thick and thin of everything. If life has knocked you down with storm after storm, get ready to pick yourself back up and give your problems, illnesses, trials, and tribulations to the Lord. Build a relationship with God through His word. God is on top of the mountain and in the valley. God is a waymaker, a healer, a miracle worker, a promise keeper, and the light in darkness. Have faith in God, no matter what, and trust His word always. Listen for His soft voice. He'll never stir you wrong.
"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, said the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an unexpected end. Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearten unto you. (Jeremiah 29:11–12 KJV)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ella Glover, RN's new book will empower and encourage others in their relationship with God.
Glover pairs personal reflection and insight with relevant scripture to encourage others to develop and nurture a strong connection with God.
