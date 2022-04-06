"NITE: Never Invite the Enemy" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellen Grant is a creative and enjoyable story that offers real-world themes and encouraging messages of faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "NITE: Never Invite the Enemy": a potent reminder of the dangers of worldly influences. "NITE: Never Invite the Enemy" is the creation of published author Ellen Grant, who earned a bachelor's and master's degree and has been immersed in therapy for the past twenty-eight years.
Grant shares, "Children inherit more than eye color, hair color, and height. A parent's secret can give rise to a child's burden. Although a child may become a socially adaptable adult with a family and a six-figure salary, this does not necessarily guarantee everything is all right on the inside. Secrets that are an invitation to dysfunction, mistrust, and, worst of all, rebellion can trail into painful generational bonds. The heart, functioning to sustain and overcome pain, serves as God's instrument to channel his love to us so we can love ourselves and others.
"When the invitation is extended to sin, decline the offer; do not click maybe or regrets. An invitation does not mean acceptance. Here is your way out. Right now. This second, choose life and blessings so that you and your seed will live, not merely the simple life but an abundant life of overflowing love, joy, peace, and prosperity which Jesus sacrificed and died for you to embrace.
"Never invite the enemy. The enemy's plan has always been to steal, kill, and destroy, not only you but also your children and their children. The enemy is anyone and anything—whether disguised in makeup, money, or muscles—that distract you from God's perfect plan for your life.
"The love of the flesh and undisciplined desires can exceed in intensity while the love for God diminishes. An extra slice of cake, an extra dose of meds, or an extra marital affair does not matter—the flesh wants to be fed. The effects linger beyond midnight and morning and will manifest for generations. God is relying on you to stop the cycle of imbalance in your family."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellen Grant's new book tackles temptation, sin, and generational curses.
Grant offers an engaging narrative with spiritual themes that will challenge and inspire.
