"Devotional Destinations" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ellie is an enjoyable opportunity to experience a religious service outside of one's own familiar worship service.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Devotional Destinations": a vibrant celebration of faith. "Devotional Destinations" is the creation of published author Ellie, a dedicated wife, a mother of two adult daughters, and a resident of Connecticut.
Ellie shares, "For those who ever wondered what it's like to experience a religion other than their own, this book is just that journey. For those who don't practice a religion but are spiritual, this book is just that journey.
"For an entire year, each month features a visit to a different house of worship. Whether it be a temple, mosque, church or synagogue, come inside and sit with the author and experience an abundance of love through each door.
"Sing, pray, cry and eat with other religions as you open your mind and feel the glory of goodness from one heart to another; strangers with loving souls. Each visit makes the reader excited for the next.
"Learn more as you feel the common threads of humanity while gaining a greater appreciation for religions.
"Where we believe, how we believe, what we believe may all vary to an outsider looking in. The when, why and who are those personal beliefs and journeys that bring us inside or not. Faith in God gave this writer hope while seeing first-hand how houses of worship reestablish fundamental values. It does not matter what religion one practices; what matters is that we understand what we have in common. We all yearn for kindness. We all want to be loved and to give love. We all want a better world. See faith, hear hope and feel love on this truly inspiring field trip of unity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellie's new book provides readers with an uplifting message of the complexities and familiarities shared within houses of worship.
Ellie's thankful tone and encouraging message are certain to resonate with many as they consider the joyful message within.
