MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kingdom Of Loving": an encouraging outlook on the importance and depth of God's love for creation. "Kingdom Of Loving" is the creation of published author Eman Norman, who, at the age of twenty-eight, had a dramatic encounter with God that led to becoming a minister, missionary, and evangelist, traveling all over the United States with the mission to bring the Gospel to as many people as possible.
Norman shares, "What does it really look like to walk in the love of Christ? Is it possible to truly forgive people who have wronged you in the worst possible ways? When God tells us to love our enemies, what does that really look like in real life? Is heaven real and are angels really among us? What does it look like to surrender your life to Jesus Christ?
"Kingdom of loving will dig deep into these questions and take you on the personal journey of Eman as God began to transform his life through His radical love even during tragedy and loss.
"This book will help you better understand what it looks like to walk in the divine love of Christ, as well as how to be free from the chains of unforgiveness that keep us from experiencing the fullness of God's love. You will become free because that's what Jesus paid for.
"If you have found yourself stuck feeling like you can never let the past go or question the reality of God or heaven, if you have never really experienced God's love, it's my belief that this book is for you and will help you not only know but experience for yourself that God is real and loves us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eman Norman's new book is a poignant and passionate exploration of what mankind understands of God's affection for creation.
Norman's passion for spreading the Word of God is apparent within the pages of this deeply personal and engaging work.
View a synopsis of "Kingdom Of Loving" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Kingdom Of Loving" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Kingdom Of Loving," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing