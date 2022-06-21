"Reintroduction: Want More Do More Be More" from Christian Faith Publishing author Emanuel Jones is an engaging and inspiring discussion of the choices one makes, the goals one sets, and the unwavering presence of God.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reintroduction: Want More Do More Be More": an enjoyable and encouraging opportunity for reflection and growth. "Reintroduction: Want More Do More Be More" is the creation of published author Emanuel Jones, a native of Memphis, Tennessee, who works in the trucking industry as an over-the-road driver.
Jones shares, "As a Reintroduction, I'm here to offer and help as a positive guide to get our minds back to thinking, back to fighting, back to handling day-to-day life challenges. Yes, I, too, have been beaten, broken to pieces, laughed at, and had life pull me apart like a puzzle. One thing I can say is I'm thankful to have my right mind, health, strength, breath in my body, and the ability to speak, walk, and give someone some of what's in me.
"The Reintroduction is introduced to help find that champion, that winner to bring out the best you. To help you understand God has not left you. He is waiting for you. Many of us, including myself, have asked the question, 'If God wants me to do something, why he won't do it himself?'
"Well, I'm here as a witness to say on behalf of God, when you want some new clothes or shoes, they don't just come to you. You have to go get them. When someone needs you, they come get you and you assist until the job or calling is done. So you have to pray, meditate, and talk to God every day to develop your peace of mind for yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emanuel Jones's new book will engage the spirit and inspire the soul as readers consider the empowering spiritual message within.
Jones shares in hopes of motivating others to strive for what God has in store for all.
