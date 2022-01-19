MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noam Fall Garden": a charming tale of how Easter Bunnies celebrate Halloween. "Noam Fall Garden" is the creation of published author Emile B LaCerte Jr.
LaCerte Jr. shares, "Emile B. LaCerte Jr., with the help of his family, tells the many adventures of the Easter Bunny.
"Halloween comes to Moriah Hallow, the school for Easter Bunny.
"Ever wonder how Easter Bunnies observe Halloween?
"Celebrate the harvesting of the Pascha pumpkins.
"Join Noam along with the forest friends for a spectacular Halloween festival.
"To give a Noam's Pascha pumpkin is showing God's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B LaCerte Jr.'s new book will delight and entertain the imagination of young readers from any background.
LaCerte Jr. continues to bring excitement to the world of the Easter Bunnies within the pages of this Halloween adventure.
Consumers can purchase "Noam Fall Garden" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Noam Fall Garden," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
