MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noam Summer Garden": a sweet story of friendship and faith. "Noam Summer Garden" is the creation of published autho Emile B LaCerte Jr.
LaCerte Jr. shares, "Summer Garden is one of many adventures of Noam, the Easter Bunny. Discover Moriah Hallow, the school for Easter Bunnies. Meet Francesco a young boy who with the help from Noam and many forest friends, learn the goodness of all God's creatures."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile B LaCerte Jr.'s new book is an imaginative venture into the author's world of magical creatures.
When a young boy is found by the forest creatures, Noam seeks to teach an important lesson on friendship, community, and accepting one another. This faith-based tale is filled with important concepts and lessons for young readers.
