MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua": a delightful exposition that combines the history of the Easter bunny and the Passion of Christ. This story follows a common rabbit, which then became a vestige of Jesus's triumph through resurrection. "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" is the creation of published author Emile LaCerte Jr, a loyal servant of the Savior who writes to extend His glory.
LaCerte Jr shares, "We restore the legend of the Easter bunny with the Passion of Christ.
"'With imagination, hope and love it becomes reality'
"'That's what storytellers do. We restore order with imagination. We instill hope again, and again, and again.' (Walt Disney)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile LaCerte Jr's new book is a lovely literary piece that will teach children about the essence of Easter.
View a synopsis of "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
