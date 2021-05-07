MEADVILLE, Pa., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua": a delightful exposition that combines the history of the Easter bunny and the Passion of Christ. This story follows a common rabbit, which then became a vestige of Jesus's triumph through resurrection. "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" is the creation of published author Emile LaCerte Jr, a loyal servant of the Savior who writes to extend His glory.

LaCerte Jr shares, "We restore the legend of the Easter bunny with the Passion of Christ.

"'With imagination, hope and love it becomes reality'

"'That's what storytellers do. We restore order with imagination. We instill hope again, and again, and again.' (Walt Disney)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emile LaCerte Jr's new book is a lovely literary piece that will teach children about the essence of Easter.

View a synopsis of "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Noam El Primer Conejito De Pascua," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.