MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Me and My Alphabet Book'': a creative and fun book about the alphabet. "Me and My Alphabet Book'' is the creation of published author Emilly Aiolff, a ten-year old aspiring writer who loves to write books in her free time. Her goal is to write books that can help young readers of her age expand their knowledge.
Aiolff shares, "This book is a learning book for younger kids. It teaches all the letters of the alphabet with a fun little story behind each letter. This book will help expand your knowledge with every letter of the alphabet."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emilly Aiollff's new book includes colorful illustrations of the alphabet and its examples to give the readers an entertaining and engaging reading experience.
View a synopsis of "Me and My Alphabet Book" on YouTube.
