MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am Different (and That's Okay!): Oliver's Story": an engaging opportunity to help young readers learn about accepting others as they are. "I Am Different (and That's Okay!): Oliver's Story" is the creation of published author Emily Sargent, a resident of Western New York and registered nurse who draws inspiration from years of practice in hospital settings and care management.
Sargent shares, "Oliver's story is a nonfiction children's book. The main character, Oliver, was diagnosed with Goldenhar syndrome at just two days old. Read along to find out about some of Oliver's characteristics that make him so unique and how he excitedly shares them with readers."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Sargent's new book is a sweet story of a lovely little boy helping friends learn about the differences that make one special.
With a simple narrative and vibrant imagery, young readers will see the importance of loving oneself and celebrating differences.
Consumers can purchase "I Am Different (and That's Okay!): Oliver's Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am Different (and That's Okay!): Oliver's Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing