MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Aralan Chronicles: The Forgotten Diary": a delightfully crafted tale of adventure. "The Aralan Chronicles: The Forgotten Diary" is the creation of published author Emily Speirs, a resident of Michigan who recently completed eighth grade.
Speirs shares, "Following the death of her mother, Princess Everest's father has barely let her leave the castle, which hasn't been easy. She's even forced to learn from a terrible teacher, Griselda. Everest longs for adventure, but her father is more concerned about her safety.
"However, when there's trouble at the castle, everything changes. Now Everest is experiencing what it's like to live outside the castle walls, free from her father's rules and separated from her brother, Soren.
"As Everest starts this new life of freedom, adventure awaits. Along the way, she will meet new friends, uncover old mysteries, and learn more about herself in the process. The only question is, Will she ever see her family or the castle again?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Speirs's new book is an imaginative and entertaining story of intrigue and finding one's own path.
Speirs delights with her flagship tale penned during her middle school experience. Readers will discover a creative and exciting story within the pages of this action and adventure novella.
