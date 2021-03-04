MEADVILLE, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hogtied and Drug and Protesting All the Way": a fascinating journal that allows the readers to see and realize that there are still a lot of good things to enjoy no matter how hard life may seem. "Hogtied and Drug and Protesting All the Way" is the creation of published author Emma Pendleton, a seventy-year-old southern gal who was saved from Satan's hands and put to work for Jesus.
An excerpt from the book shares, "The author is aware of how many times we have the opportunity to share what God has done for us. In order to help just one person struggling with their past, the author wanted to share all the wonderful things that they have experienced, and that your testimony is the strongest thing you have to accomplish this."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Pendleton's new book provides readers a wonderful explanation of life and how they can make it worthwhile despite any challenges from their past.
Through this book, the author hopes that readers will always look forward and have faith that better days are coming despite all the struggles along their journey.
