MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Mystery of Two Creations": a potent discussion on creationism. "The Mystery of Two Creations" is the creation of published author Emmanuel J. Charles.
Charles shares, "The Mystery of two creations explains the biblical account of first and second creation with the scientific evidence. The events that took place in earth history perfectly lines up with two Creations and time line indicates that the earth is 4.5 billion years old.
"The fossil record is the record of first creation which was created according to Genesis 1:1 and destroyed by an asteroid 65 million years ago that brought the earth formless and void according to Genesis 1:2.
"The second creation/rearranging took place according to Genesis 1:3 in six days, six thousand years ago."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emmanuel J. Charles's new book explores the bridge between two seemingly disparate theories.
Charles hopes to offer guidance to others who seek to balance modern thought and religious scripture.
