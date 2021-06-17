RADNOR, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced details for its annual Summit – the industry's premier event for planning-led financial professionals – which will be held virtually Oct. 25-27.
Planning with Purpose
This year's theme is 'Planning with Purpose,' based on the notion that everyone has a unique, personal, and experience-based perception of planning. Financial professionals who focus on planning with purpose – a purpose authentic to them and meaningful to their clients – will leverage technology to scale planning tasks so they can spend their time delivering the expertise and insight that only they can provide.
"The 'Planning with Purpose' theme resonates deeply with us because we are dedicated to helping advisors and their clients on their journey to achieve financial wellness," said Susan McKenna, head of marketing and business development at eMoney. "Financial planning is personal. With a focus on values-based advice and a commitment to client wellbeing, attendees will walk away with a stronger understanding of client needs and how they can cultivate long-term relationships."
Presenting as keynote speaker, Jay Shetty is a British-born #1 New York Times best-selling author, award winning storyteller, podcast host and former monk on a mission to make wisdom go viral. When Jay isn't writing or making videos, he's coaching. He is the founder of the Jay Shetty Certification School, a purpose driven educational institution offering accredited certifications in life coaching to individuals and organizations. Additional details about keynote speakers will be announced later this summer.
Virtual Experience
Building on the success of last year's first ever virtual Summit, which had more than 1,000 attendees, the seventh annual Summit will include unique training and education for advisors, planners, office administrators, and marketing professionals of all levels. This is the first year a dedicated marketing track has been added to the agenda.
In addition to hearing from inspirational speakers and industry leaders, attendees will have access to more than 1,000 virtual one-on-one training sessions with eMoney coaches and 12+ hours of CFP® Continuing Education courses. The event will also offer an enhanced virtual experience with networking opportunities, product kiosks, and on-demand entertainment.
"When we transitioned to a virtual format last year, we remained committed to providing the exceptional Summit experience that eMoney is known for," said McKenna. "We received tremendous feedback from attendees about the value eMoney delivered, and we're excited to go virtual again."
The three-day event will feature more than 35 sessions, including exclusive research and industry insights from eMoney leaders.
For details about event sponsorship, please contact advisorsummit@emoneyadvisor.com.
Early bird registration is available until June 30. To view the agenda, get more information about the Summit or to register, please visit emoneyadvisor.com/summit2021/.
For real-time updates on the Summit, follow eMoney on Twitter @eMoneyAdvisor or search the hashtag #eMoneySummit21.
About eMoney
eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 70,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.
