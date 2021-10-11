RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMoney Advisor (eMoney), a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced new details for the eighth annual eMoney Summit, the industry's premier event for planning-led financial professionals. Taking place during Financial Planning Month, the 2021 Summit will be held virtually Oct. 25-27 and will focus on the theme "Planning with Purpose.
Joining Jay Shetty as a keynote speaker is Marci Rossell, expert economic forecaster, former CNBC chief economist and co-host of SQUAWK BOX. She will discuss America's current and future role in the global economy, factors responsible for recessions, how Washington influences Wall Street and the markets, and the specific forecast for the U.S. economy over the course of the next 18-24 months.
Also added to the agenda this year is the Pro Bono Challenge, an initiative launched in partnership with the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) to encourage attendees to become pro bono planners. The first 100 advisors to sign up for the challenge will receive access to eMoney's financial planning and wellness mobile application, Incentive. eMoney will also offer pro bono financial planning training for continuing education credit at Summit.
In addition to hearing from industry experts and inspirational speakers, the three-day fully virtual experience will feature exclusive research and industry insights from eMoney leaders, more than 1,000 one-on-one training sessions with eMoney coaches, 12+ hours of CFP® Continuing Education courses, and on-demand entertainment such as golf demonstrations, yoga, mixology and a scavenger hunt.
The content is curated for advisors, planners, office administrators and marketing professionals of all levels with sessions focused on planning, marketing, financial wellness and more. Highlights include:
- Planning with Purpose Research and Insights: Head of Financial Planning Matt Schulte will share results from surveys conducted with advisors and consumers in July 2021 resulting in insights on how advisors can better align their models and strategies with client needs and expectations.
- eMoney Product Vision: eMoney is focused on providing meaningful solutions for enhancing financial planning engagement. Head of Product Jess Liberi will share the eMoney roadmap, which is inspired by the commitment to helping advisors plan with purpose and deliver more plans to more people.
- Integrating Behavioral Finance in Planning: Attendees will explore the implications of integrating behavioral finance into their client discussions, and how understanding their clients' perspectives will help best facilitate challenging money conversations.
- Diversity in Planning-Led Advice: This expert panel will cover strategies to incorporate diversity both in planning and the workforce; and will break down diverse client segments, ESG investing frameworks and best practices for serving underserved populations.
- Facilitating Deeper Client Discussions New Monte Carlo: Attendees will learn how to initiate more intuitive and deeper discussions with clients with Longevity Risk Analysis and Confidence Age and understand how to use these features to enable new conversations and reduce client anxiety and confusion.
- Modeling Past and Planned Gifts: This session will review how charitable giving features demonstrate techniques for trusts, and view reports for applicable tax calculations and deductions.
- Delivering Personal Content to Attract and Engage Clients: Attendees will learn how to promote their financial planning services through personalized content designed to attract and engage clients using tools such as Bamboo, eMoney's scalable marketing solution.
- Integrating Systems to Streamline Data Collection and Workflows: This session will cover solutions such as connections, APIs and integrations designed to help advisors save time, increase accuracy and deliver better advisor and client experiences
"We're excited to build on the success of the 2020 virtual Summit and deliver another exceptional experience this year. We're really looking forward to connecting with our clients and helping them uncover how they can plan with purpose," said Susan McKenna, head of marketing and business development at eMoney.
The 2021 eMoney Summit is proudly sponsored by Fidelity Investments, Charles Schwab, Wealthbox, Redtail, Orion, Allianz, Jackson National, and Black Diamond Wealth Platform.
About eMoney
eMoney Advisor, LLC ("eMoney") provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 77,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.
