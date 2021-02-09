ASTON, Pa. and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endless Pools unveils the EZ50 water care system that allows for the best, healthiest and easiest experience for wellness or fitness. By integrating Clear Comfort's Advanced Oxidation (AOP) technology, the EZ50 allows Endless Pools owners to achieve safe water with drinking-water chemical levels and protection against unwanted bacteria. The Endless Pools EZ50 is now available and can be retrofitted on existing systems.
"We are excited to offer our customers the simplest, most effective and innovative water treatment solution," says Mark Lutz at Endless Pools. "In both residential and commercial Endless Pools, the new EZ50 delivers the industry's best water treatment for health, safety and enjoyment."
Using Clear Comfort's patented Hydroxyl-Based AOP, the EZ50 system transforms the Endless Pools experience with clean, healthy and fresh-feeling water that has drinking-water chlorine levels or less. By minimizing eye, skin and lung irritation from harmful chlorine by-products, swimmers can spend more time relaxing, exercising and training in their Endless Pool.
Designed for reliability and performance, the EZ50 uses Clear Comfort's self-regulating AOP technology that only requires an easy annual 5-minute cartridge exchange for system maintenance. Endless Pools customers can also enjoy clearer, cleaner water with less need for managing chemicals, draining and refilling. In addition, the easy-to-use EZ50 is engineered to install seamlessly with new Endless Pools.
"We are proud to have collaborated with Endless Pools by bringing today's best AOP to the most recognized name in swim spas," states Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "Endless Pools' dedication and reputation for providing each swimmer the best experience for their customers aligns completely with Clear Comfort's mission and goals as well."
Both residential and commercial Endless Pools customers can take advantage of the new EZ50 AOP system. Combining Endless Pools' boundless fitness capabilities with the EZ50's safe and sustainable water treatment, customers now have access to the highest standard of healthy aquatic fitness.
To take advantage of this new offering, please visit endlesspools.com
About Endless Pools
Established in 1988, Endless Pools has served tens of thousands of satisfied pool owners in more than 100 countries. Best known for their adjustable current for swimming in place, the Endless Pools product line features residential and commercial models for recreation, athletic training, family fun, physical therapy, and more. Endless Pools is part of Watkins Manufacturing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fortune 500 company, Masco Corporation (MAS). For more information, visit http://www.endlesspool.com.
About Clear Comfort
Clear Comfort manufactures and sells pool and spa water disinfection systems to enhance recreational water treatment. Clear Comfort's award-winning patented hydroxyl-based Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) technology provides the best swimming experience available with proven, effective and non-toxic treatment. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, Clear Comfort customers receive a sustainable, "Made in the USA" product. Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company delivering healthy, ethical and sustainable solutions to the market. Clear Comfort systems are trusted in leading recreation centers, universities, resorts, water parks, YMCAs, hotels, spas, professional sports teams, homes and more nationwide. For more information about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.
Media Contact
