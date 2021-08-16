EXTON, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, is partnering with The Buffalo News to bring Top Workplaces recognition to businesses in the Greater Buffalo region.
The Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations for their commitment to workplace excellence. Beginning in late August, organizations in the Western New York region with 35 or more employees are eligible to submit a nomination to be named among Buffalo's Top Workplaces. Winners will be announced in early 2022.
"We are happy to bring our Top Workplaces awards back to the Buffalo area, and to reignite our partnership with The Buffalo News," said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director for Energage. "The Western New York region is home to many world-class companies that deserve recognition."
The Buffalo News, which is owned by Lee Newspapers, previously sponsored the Top Workplaces program in 2014 and 2015.
Organizations participating in Top Workplaces are evaluated based on feedback from a confidential, 24-question employee engagement survey. The survey, developed by Energage people scientists, leverages the industry's most robust benchmarks based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees.
Nominees also are eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees' feedback that allows them to differentiate from their competitors by standing out as a top place to work and do business.
"As the second largest region in the state of New York, Buffalo is a thriving hub for banking, education, manufacturing, logistics, and tourism," said Jeannie Parent, senior vice president, media sales with The Buffalo News. "We are excited to highlight our many diverse businesses through Top Workplaces."
The Buffalo News is Energage's 59th media partnership. Nominations will be accepted here through September 17, 2021.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a short, research-based employee survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, as well as regionally in partnership with 58 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. National, quarterly awards recognize Top Workplaces in culture-specific topics important to job seekers, such as Appreciation, Compensation, DE&I, Remote Work, Woman-Led, Work-Life Flexibility, and more. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. More than 70,000 organizations have completed over 23 million employee surveys, including some of the nation's leading brands: Accenture, Ace Hardware, The Atlanta Hawks, Go Daddy, Facebook, Hubspot, Microsoft, Progressive Insurance, Salesforce and Wayfair. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
