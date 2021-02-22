EXTON, Pa., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage – a purpose-driven company that gives organizations the tools they need to build and brand a Top Workplace – today opened nominations for the newest Top Workplaces program in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho. Introduced in partnership with the Idaho Press, the Top Workplaces expansion brings the awards program to its 55th media market. Top Workplaces has an annual reach of more than two million employees at more than 7,000 organizations.
"On behalf of the team at Energage, I am proud to announce that Idaho Press is joining our growing Top Workplaces network," said Dan Kessler, president and chief operating officer of Energage. "Through our work with Idaho Press, we will be able to celebrate the organizations across the Treasure Valley that have gone above and beyond by putting their people first. Plus, we will give employers – many that have gone through so much change this past year – the opportunity to gain valuable insights for growth."
Organizations that participate in the Top Workplaces program have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from a confidential employee engagement survey, administered by Energage, that allows them to stand out as an employer of choice, increase employee engagement, attract and retain talent, and transform culture.
"Now more than ever, organizations across our region deserve to be recognized for putting people first," said Matt Davison, president and publisher of the Idaho Press. "We are thrilled to work with Energage to make that possible though the Top Workplaces program."
The Idaho Press Top Workplaces program is accepting nominations through March 26, 2021, at idahopress.com/nominate. Any organization in the Treasure Valley with 35 or more employees is eligible to participate. Recipients of the Idaho Press Top Workplaces awards are scheduled to be announced in October 2021.
###
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together.™
Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that helps organizations build and brand Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Media Contact
Deborah Massa, Energage, +1 (610) 241-2170, deb.massa@energage.com
SOURCE Energage