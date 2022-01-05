EXTON, Pa., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, is expanding its world-class customer support to deliver responsive insight into company culture and help organizations reach their employee satisfaction and retention goals.
"We listened to what our customers were telling us would make their Energage partnership even more valuable to them, and developed this enhanced support to meet those needs," said Kimberly Gress, chief customer success officer at Energage. "Now customers have multiple options for support, from self-service to one-to-one strategic guidance."
Energage is adding two new levels to its already robust Standard Support package:
- The Plus Support package offers additional support at key milestones of Energage subscriptions, as well as deep-dive advisory sessions to help companies correctly implement and interpret employee engagement surveys. This level also includes assistance in developing action plans to help companies execute fruitful engagement-building strategies.
- The Pro Support package adds a designated customer success manager who partners with companies to reach their goals and achieve success using the Energage Platform. It includes expert survey design, as well as platform training and advising for key stakeholders throughout the organization.
As with Standard Support, the Plus Support and Pro Support packages include 24/7 access to the Energage Help Center, filled with helpful user guides, how-to videos, and more.
"No matter the query, Energage's Premier Support Team always works to get an immediate answer to our questions," said Jennifer Balentine, HR Specialist at Quaker Houghton. "They always support us in finding innovative solutions to our needs."
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
