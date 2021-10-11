EXTON, Pa., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, is partnering with the San Francisco Chronicle to offer Top Workplaces recognition to businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area beginning in 2022.
The Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations for their commitment to workplace excellence and are key to helping companies recruit and retain employees and strengthen brands.
Beginning in October, organizations in the Greater Bay Area, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, and Solano counties, with 35 or more employees are eligible to submit a nomination to be named among San Francisco Bay Area's Top Workplaces.
The nomination deadline for the 2022 program is December 3; winners will be announced in spring 2022.
"Energage has surveyed Bay Area companies for the Top Workplaces award for 12 years, and we are excited to continue the program by partnering with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2022," said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director of Energage.
Organizations participating in Top Workplaces are evaluated based on feedback from a confidential, 24-question employee engagement survey. The survey, developed by Energage people scientists, leverages the industry's most robust benchmarks based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees.
Nominees also are eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees' feedback that allows them to differentiate and stand out as a top place to work and do business.
"The San Francisco Chronicle and Top Workplaces program are a natural fit for the Bay Area," said Bill Nagel, Publisher of the Chronicle. "The ability to highlight businesses in our community who have excelled culturally is not only great coverage for our readers, it also helps support these organizations' ongoing recruitment and retention efforts."
Nominations will be accepted through December 3 at sfchronicle.com/nominate.
