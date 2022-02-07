EXTON, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, is partnering with The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville and the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota expanding the Top Workplaces employer recognition program to five regions in Florida.
Both news organizations are owned by Gannett Co., Inc. The new awards bring to 17 the number of Top Workplaces partnerships between Gannett and Energage nationwide.
Jacksonville and Sarasota join the Central Florida, Tampa Bay, and South Florida regions participating in Florida's Top Workplaces awards, which recognize employers for their commitment to workplace excellence, and are key to helping companies recruit employees and strengthen brands. These new partnerships bring the number of regional Top Workplaces programs around the country to 61.
Employers in Jacksonville and Sarasota with 35 or more employees are eligible to nominate their companies to be considered for the regions' Top Workplaces award.
Organizations participating in Top Workplaces are evaluated based on feedback from a confidential, 24-statement employee engagement survey. Developed by Energage people scientists, the survey leverages the industry's most robust benchmarks based on 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees.
"Energage has surveyed Florida companies for the Top Workplaces award for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand the program to the Jacksonville and Sarasota regions," said Dan Kessler, president of Energage.
Nominees are also eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees' feedback that allows them to differentiate and stand out as a top place to work and do business.
Employers interested in earning recognition for these or any Top Workplaces awards can learn more at topworkplaces.com.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
