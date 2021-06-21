EXTON, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energage, a technology company that empowers workplace excellence and the organization behind the Top Workplaces awards, is partnering with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser to expand Top Workplaces recognition to businesses in the Aloha State.
The Top Workplaces awards recognize organizations for their commitment to workplace excellence. Starting June 20, Hawaii organizations with 35 or more employees are eligible to submit a nomination to be named among Hawaii's Top Workplaces. Winners will be announced in early 2022.
"We are proud to expand our Top Workplaces awards to Hawaii, and to partner with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the state's largest media company," said Doug Claffey, founder and chief strategy officer of Energage. "Hawaii is home to world-class companies that deserve recognition. We also look forward to supporting their growth through talent intelligence that enables companies to recruit and retain the best employee talent."
Organizations participating in Top Workplaces are evaluated based on feedback from a confidential, 24-question employee engagement survey. The survey, developed by Energage people scientists, leverages the industry's most robust benchmarks based on Energage's 15 years of research and data from 70,000 organizations and 23 million employees.
Nominees also are eligible for regional and national awards for the 12 months following the completion of their survey. Participants have the opportunity to receive data-based insights from their employees' feedback that allows them to differentiate and stand out as a top place to work and do business.
"Hawaii has a vast array of high-quality companies that have thrived through tough times by innovating and by supporting their workers," said Dave Kennedy, chief revenue officer with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "The Star-Advertiser is thrilled to celebrate the success stories of Hawaii's Top Workplaces."
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is Energage's 58th media partnership. Nominations will be accepted here through July 23, 2021.
