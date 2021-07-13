NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin & Company is a leading consulting & advisory firm to the insurance industry and has announced exciting new enhancements to their SaaS Data Solutions. Their state filing management solution, OneView, and bureau circular monitoring/workflow tool, MyCircularActivity, are changing the way insurance carriers, MGA's and programs administrators meet the demands of managing their current and historical state filings and compliance initiatives.
OneView has proven to be an efficient and effective alternative in the marketplace that is very valuable to the day-to-day end-users. This single repository continues to be one place where carriers can call home to view their current and historical state filings, which is an invaluable resource to companies of all sizes. OneView has freed companies that were handcuffed by legacy processes and expensive alternatives. OneView is an affordable industry alternative, it is a user-friendly solution, and it solves a company's state filing and hosting worries, which most companies are challenged with. Enhancements to OneView's form and rate/rule libraries provide companies with the ability to quickly and easily locate and validate information to assist with ensuring compliance.
MyCircularActivity.com is an absolute gamechanger for the insurance industry. Every company writing bureau-based business needs to review hundreds of circulars that are released during the course of a year. "It's a challenging and time-consuming task that many companies stress over in an effort to remain current and in compliance." said Paul P, Martin, Founder & President of Martin & Company. One of the enhanced features of MyCircularActivity.com is the workflow component, which allows a user to assign tasks and track progress from the time a circular is released by the bureau until it is implemented into a policy issuance/rating system. The data is all searchable and exportable, replacing legacy spreadsheets and processes. An additional highlight of MyCircularActivity.com is the ability to attach the approved state filing to the actual bureau record. "This is an invaluable feature; an end user can generate an on-demand report reflecting the bulletin and respective filing information, which has many benefits including addressing market conduct inquiries. This is a huge time saver and assists with ensuring compliance." said Sonja Rodebaugh, Vice President & Director of Compliance. With MyCircularActivity.com in place you will gain efficiencies and be in a better position to maintain compliance and respond to regulatory exams.
Martin and Company's technology team has spent years developing and building solutions that are geared towards making insurance operations more manageable. "We understand the challenges that many Insurance Carriers, MGA's and Programs Administrators face" trying to take on these back-office tasks that often interfere with what they do best --- book and sell insurance. Most of the staff at M&C have a carrier background so they really understand the challenges that many companies' face, and they have been very involved in mentoring our data and tech team to build a platform that is easy, affordable and reliable.
About Martin & Company
Martin & Company is recognized as being one of the best service provider partners in the insurance industry. We engage with customers that value our partnership and trust our experience and take on a holistic approach to managing their projects. Our dedicated team of professionals have years of experience and support all property and casualty lines of business, specialty markets, program business, as well as life, accident, and health lines. M&C's leadership team is a strategic, forward thinking group that has advised and consulted with many national, regional, and local carriers and agents throughout the United States. We are committed to sharing the decades of insurance knowledge our team has with decision makers looking to align themselves with a reliable, successful and respected partner. Martin & Company is headquartered in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. For more information visit http://www.martincompanyus.com.
