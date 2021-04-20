PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enrich Products, Inc (EPI) has partnered with HF scientific, a Watts brand, to release the Copper-Silver Monitor (CSM) designed to measure, monitor, and report daily on the concentration of copper and silver in potable water systems. CSM ensures ionization system adjustments are based on real-time data interpretation. This technology is exclusively available through EPI.
"Through a collaborative effort with Enrich, we have been able to produce a tailor-made instrument which will aid the fight against Legionella in hotels, hospitals and other care facilities," said Charlie Pasquariello, Product Manager at HF scientific. "I'm excited by the impact this product will have, and also by the opportunity to work with Enrich on future endeavors."
With HF scientific's CSM, both copper and silver are measured every day with no involvement from the end-user. The CSM communicates directly with the EPI system, allowing the monitoring system to adjust quickly and correctly.
This new continuous monitoring model allows for timely data, immediate adjustment, and improved control and efficacy of the ionization system as a whole.
"For nearly 25 years, our goal has been to deliver the safest and most effective control for Legionella," says Neil Silverberg, President and Founder of EPI. "We are proud that our system provides Legionella control with the lowest human toxicity rating and the latest advances we've made will further the effort to get real-time data into the hands of our customers."
About Enrich Products, Inc:
Since 1997, EPI has been providing Healthcare and other communities with Copper-Silver Ionization for the control of Legionella bacteria in potable water systems. EPI equipment is proudly manufactured in Pittsburgh, PA and distributed throughout North America. For more information, visit coppersilver.com.
About HF Scientific:
HF scientific, a Watts brand, manufactures a comprehensive line of instrumentation, test kits, and chemical reagents used for monitoring water quality in a variety of applications. The company's products are used for industrial and municipal water applications, while other uses include industrial process control systems and marine ballast water systems that help eliminate the harmful effects of invasive species in the environment. For more information, visit http://www.hfscientific.com
