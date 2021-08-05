PITTSBURGH , Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enrich Products Ionization (EPI) has launched its newest Ion Generator controller to help facilities effectively and proactively fight legionella in their water. EPI's Ion Generator controller is set up with local and remote monitoring of crucial settings and alarms. The system adheres to unique state rules and regulations and can immediately communicate real-time data and alert flow and temperature issues as they occur. The Ion Generator controller also comes with a state-of-the-art HMI touch screen, allowing easy user experiences and customized control settings.
EPI's Copper-Silver Ionization system provides 24/7 monitoring on the whole plumbing system. Continuous water flow throughout the building is essential for effective legionella control. Therefore, it is crucial to have full awareness of the condition and risks in the plumbing system. With the Ion Generator controller providing around-the-clock monitoring, EPI ensures its Legionella solution is not compromised by plumbing issues. The new Ion Generator controller is now installed with every EPI system; upgrades to EPI systems installed before this new controller are available now.
The Ion Generator accompanies another new water treatment technology update -- Copper-Silver Monitor (CSM). CSM was developed in partnership with HF scientific, a Watts brand, to measure, monitor, and report daily on the concentration of copper and silver in the water distribution system. The CSM communicates directly with the ionization system so that adjustments can be made quickly and correctly, resulting in cleaner and safer water.
These technologies are exclusively available through EPI.
EPI is offering free site assessments and consultation on the EPI system upgrades. Those interested can contact EPI at 1.800.369.7662 by phone or by emailing info@enrichproductsionization.com.
For more information, use cases, and interviews on EPI's Ion Generator control or CSM technology, please contact Aaron Marshall at aaron.marshall@coppersilver.com.
About Enrich Products Ionization:
Since 1997, EPI has provided healthcare, hospitality, industrial, and other communities with Copper-Silver Ionization to control legionella in potable water systems. The EPI system is proudly manufactured in Pittsburgh, PA, and distributed throughout North America. For more information, visit http://www.enrichproductsionization.com.
