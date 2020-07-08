NEWTOWN, Pa., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What: Live webinar that will explore the biggest shifts within the consumer banking customer experience—what does the future hold for banks, fintech and their customers and how do they adapt to get there?
Who: Olivia Minnock, Editor of FinTech Alliance, and EPAM's panel of experts,
- Mike Jessick, Head of Experience Consulting & Design, EPAM APAC
- Phil Wilce, Creative Director, EPAM Europe
- Rachel Bimbi, Product Manager, EPAM Europe
- Tom Moran, Associate Director, Experience Design, EPAM Europe
Why: Whether you're a fintech challenger or an established global bank, the landscape for finance has undeniably transformed – and with it, so have customer expectations. The biggest challenges and changes are still to come and the need to adapt is essential.
Who should attend: Heads of Design and UX as well as executive level roles in finance—spanning marketing, digital transformation, product and customer experience
When: Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45 AM BST (GMT+1)
Where: Online. Register here: LINK
About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.
